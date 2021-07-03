First Manhattan Co. Acquires 65 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,566.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,404.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,061.25 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

