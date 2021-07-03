First Manhattan Co. Buys 2,900 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 223.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $353.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.08 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

