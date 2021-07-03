First Manhattan Co. Buys 708 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $381.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

