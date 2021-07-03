First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,114.38 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,199.53 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,875.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

