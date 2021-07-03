First Manhattan Co. Has $1.41 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.12% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

