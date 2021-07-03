First Manhattan Co. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

