First Manhattan Co. Has $1.78 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.