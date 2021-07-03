First Manhattan Co. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y opened at $677.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $695.38. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $467.55 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

