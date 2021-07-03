First Manhattan Co. Has $2.31 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $196.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.