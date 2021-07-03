First Manhattan Co. Has $2.93 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

