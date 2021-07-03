First Manhattan Co. Purchases New Position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. First Manhattan Co. owned about 7.91% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 483,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCOB opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

