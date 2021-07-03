First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.11% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,034,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,815,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $336,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.84.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

