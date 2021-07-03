First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.46% of Unitil worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $41,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 113.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 48.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 32,524 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

