First Manhattan Co. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

