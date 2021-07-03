First Manhattan Co. Takes $2.57 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $74.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

