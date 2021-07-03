First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.30% of Brookline Bancorp worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

