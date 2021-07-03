First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Short Interest Update

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 34.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 203.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 90,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 60,952 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 443,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

