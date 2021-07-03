First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FSTF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Friday. First State Financial has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.

About First State Financial

First State Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the west central region of Florida. The company primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans.

