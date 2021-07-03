First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FSTF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Friday. First State Financial has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.
About First State Financial
Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First State Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First State Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.