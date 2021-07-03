First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

