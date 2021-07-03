First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.40. Approximately 7,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.