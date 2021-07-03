First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.31 and last traded at $68.23. Approximately 61,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 239,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00.

