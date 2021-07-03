First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.25. Approximately 39,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 15,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.