First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 32,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 156,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96.

