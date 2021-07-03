First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.09. 357,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 486,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00.

