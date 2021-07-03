First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.81. Approximately 11,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 105,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.