FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$219.00. FirstService shares last traded at C$215.65, with a volume of 42,433 shares traded.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 73.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$202.70.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.