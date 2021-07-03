Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

