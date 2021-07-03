Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

FSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 28,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,327. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

