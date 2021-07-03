FLO (FLO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

