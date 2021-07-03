Flow (FLOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.43 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $10.26 or 0.00029613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $435.21 million and $81.43 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00140236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.00 or 0.99989647 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

