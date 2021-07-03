FlypMe Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. FlypMe has a total market cap of $655,881.92 and $1,452.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00746255 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 373.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

