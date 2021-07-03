Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,423 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $69,007,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.