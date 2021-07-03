Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

