Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 14,850,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.