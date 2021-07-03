Fountain Market Capitalization Achieves $927,372.75 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Fountain has a market cap of $927,372.75 and $10,972.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.03 or 0.00729005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.54 or 0.07559676 BTC.

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

