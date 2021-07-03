Fractal 1-Day Volume Tops $138,720.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $138,720.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,636.09 or 1.00037214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

