Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,470 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $115.65 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

