Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 65,569 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tenaris worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.12 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

