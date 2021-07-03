Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 70,100 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.82% of MGP Ingredients worth $23,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 117,392 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $6,048,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.