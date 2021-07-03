Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 73,234 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after acquiring an additional 946,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

