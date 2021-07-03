Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,034,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

