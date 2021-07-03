Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 325,000 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,199,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.58% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $58.78 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.