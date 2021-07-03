Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.32% of BRP worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BRP by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BRP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 3.01. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

