Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $167.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.