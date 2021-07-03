Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 283.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,153 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after buying an additional 238,068 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 515,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.