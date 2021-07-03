Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 64,800 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.12% of Arcus Biosciences worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

RCUS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

