Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 1,256,600 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,256,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,868,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of Cricut at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,819,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,895,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of CRCT opened at $35.08 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

