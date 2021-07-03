Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Shares of CPT opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.35. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

