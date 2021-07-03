Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5,145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.23 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

