Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

